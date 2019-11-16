Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return
Brogdon is questionable to return Friday against the Rockets due to a sore lower back.
Brogdon went to the locker room during the first half and may not return to this one. T.J. McConnell could see more run as a result.
More News
