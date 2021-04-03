Brogdon (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Due to right hip soreness, Brogdon was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Hornets. If he sits again Saturday, Caris LeVert should take on a bigger share of the offense, while T.J. McConnell and Edmond Sumner would see more minutes in the backcourt.
