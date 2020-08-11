Brogdon is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston due to a sore neck.
The Pacers are listing several regulars as either questionable or out, so Brogdon's status could hinge on how he feels at shootaround in the morning. Brogdon missed the Pacers' first seeding game on Aug. 1, but he's played at least 29 minutes in each of their last five contests.
