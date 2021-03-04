Brogdon scored 29 points (12-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Brogdon led the way offensively for the Pacers, reaching at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games. He also contributed positively on the defensive end of the floor, logging multiple steals for only the second time since Jan. 17. Though Brogdon's level of play has fluctuated over the past month, he's still averaging a career-best 21.5 points and 1.2 steals to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists through 33 contests.