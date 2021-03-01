Brogdon (knee) is available Monday against the Sixers.
The 28-year-old was a game-time decision due to a sore knee but should take his usual place in the lineup Monday after sitting out Saturday's game against the Knicks. Brogdon is averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 36.8 minutes over his last five games.
