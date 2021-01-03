Brogdon totaled 33 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to the Knicks.

Brogdon exploded for career highs in points (33) and treys (seven), but his teammates shot a collective 33.3 percent from the field to waste the outstanding effort. Fantasy managers who drafted Brogdon have to be pleased with his production thus far, as the 28-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.7 steals per game this season while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 87.5 percent from the charity stripe.