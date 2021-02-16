Brogdon scored 23 points (10-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 42 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Brogdon was busy on the glass and posted a career-high 15 boards to record his second double-double of the season. That masked another poor shooting night, as Brogdon has shot only 36.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests. Even so, he's played a big role in the Pacers' offense and averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals in that same seven-game span.