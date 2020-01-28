Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains in concussion protocol
Brogdon (concussion) is still in concussion protocol, though he remains optimistic about his chances of playing Wednesday against Chicago, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Brogdon has missed the last two contests while in concussion protocol, and while he still hasn't been cleared for the final steps of the protocol, he feels confident that he's close to a return. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's tilt.
