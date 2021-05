Brogdon (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Brogdon will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sore right hamstring. As long as he's sidelined, Caris LeVert and Aaron Holiday should continue to see increased run in the Pacers' backcourt. Brogdon's next chance to return will come Monday against the Cavaliers.