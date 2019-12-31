Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Returning Tuesday

Brogdon (hamstring) will play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As indicated by Brodgon himself Monday, the guard will officially return to the court versus the 76ers following a three-game absence due to left hamstring soreness. With Brogdon back Tuesday, Aaron Holiday will presumably return to a backup role. In 26 outings this season, the former Rookie of the Year is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds.