Brogdon registered 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, four rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Magic.

Brogdon needs to shake off some rust after missing for games with a hip injury. He laid a 0-of-5 goose-egg from beyond the arc but was slightly better elsewhere from the floor, with four field goals in nine attempts. While Brogdon wasn't on a minute restriction, he posted one of his lowest minute totals of the season and yielded more time for Aaron Holiday to make an impact. This trend could continue for a few more games as Brogdon re-acclimates.