Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Friday

Brogdon (concussion) will not play Friday against the Warriors, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brogdon suffered a concussion after taking an elbow to the head during Wednesday's win over the Suns and will miss at least one game as a result. He doesn't have a timetable for his return, though his next chance to take the court will come Sunday in Portland. In the meantime, T.J. McConnell is a candidate to see increased run in place of Brogdon.