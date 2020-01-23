Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Friday
Brogdon (concussion) will not play Friday against the Warriors, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Brogdon suffered a concussion after taking an elbow to the head during Wednesday's win over the Suns and will miss at least one game as a result. He doesn't have a timetable for his return, though his next chance to take the court will come Sunday in Portland. In the meantime, T.J. McConnell is a candidate to see increased run in place of Brogdon.
