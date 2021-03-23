Brogdon (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Brogdon was questionable for Monday's game due to back soreness, and he'll be unable to play against Milwaukee. T.J. McConnell figures to serve as the primary point guard for Indiana on Monday, while Aaron Holiday could also see increased run.
