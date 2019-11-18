Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Monday
Brogdon (back) will be held out of Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Brogdon will miss a second-straight game due to back spasms. With Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (groin) listed as questionable, Aaron Holiday figures to see expanded run if either is held out.
