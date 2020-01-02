Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out
Brogdon (back) will not play Thursday against the Nuggets.
No surprise here, as there wasn't much hope that Brogdon would take the floor after he tweaked his lower back on Tuesday against the 76ers. Expect Aaron Holiday to move into the starting lineup at the point guard spot.
