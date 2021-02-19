Saturday's game between the Pacers and Rockets was postponed due to severe weather conditions, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's the second straight postponement for the Rockets as Texas continues to deal with power limitations from severe weather. Monday's home matchup with the Spurs was also postponed due to the COVID-19 protocols, so the Pacers are next scheduled to play Wednesday against the Warriors.
