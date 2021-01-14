Brogdon and the Pacers will not play Saturday against Phoenix after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Thursday's game in Portland will go on as scheduled, but Saturday's contest has been postponed due to ongoing contact tracing within the Suns organization. As such, the Pacers will have two off-days before Sunday's game against the Clippers in Los Angeles.
