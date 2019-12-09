Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Says he'll play vs. Clippers

Updating a previous report, Brogdon (hand) said he'll play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon is dealing with a dislocated finger on his dominant right hand, but he went through a full shootaround Monday morning and plans to play through the ailment after missing Saturday's game against the Knicks. His return will likely push Aaron Holiday back to a bench role.

