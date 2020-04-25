Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Says he's '100 percent' healthy

Brogdon released a video on the Pacers' official Twitter account saying that he's "100 percent" healthy.

In early March, Brogdon was deemed week-to-week with a torn quad, so this timeline matches up. He notes that he's been doing rehab, riding his exercise bike and running hills in his backyard. If the season starts back up, he'll be able to take the court.

