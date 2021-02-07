Brogdon had 15 points (7-20 FG, 0-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's loss to Utah.

Brogdon's recent shooting slump continued, as he's now scored 15 or fewer points in three straight contests. During that stretch, he's a combined 18-of-52 from the field and just 2-of-12 from three. After hitting at least one three in the Pacers' first 22 games, Brogdon is 0-of-6 from downtown in his last two appearances.