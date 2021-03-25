Brogdon scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Brogdon returned from a one-game absence caused by back soreness. He saw slightly fewer minutes than his season average, but didn't seem overly slowed by any lingering effects of the injury. While it wasn't a standout performance, Brogdon should remain a strong points, threes, assists and steals producer with a very secure role going forward.