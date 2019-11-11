Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 in win

Brogdon tallied 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 109-102 win against the Magic.

Brogdon is off to a great start in his first year with the Pacers posting career highs across the board, as well as leading the team in both points (20.8) and assists (8.9) per game. The 26-year-old has done very well as the team's primary ball handler, but once Victor Oladipo (knee) returns in the next month or two, it's likely the extreme usage will dip back to more normal averages.