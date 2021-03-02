Brogdon had 20 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Monday's loss to the 76ers.

Brogdon was a game-time call due to a sore knee, but he was given the green light and did not appear to have any restrictions. However, with the Pacers down big for most of the second half, Brogdon was limited to 29 minutes -- his lowest total since Feb. 5.