Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 21, nears triple-double
Brogdon supplied 21 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-95 win over the 76ers.
Brogdon returned to the lineup following a two-week absence due to injuries and illness and put together a superb stat line. He struggled from the field but neared a triple-double, making an immediate impact and then dominating down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Brogdon will look to build on this effort heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Timberwolves.
