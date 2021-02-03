Brogdon recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal Tuesday in a 134-116 win versus Memphis.

Brogdon entered Tuesday's game having played under 30 minutes once all season (Dec. 26 at Chicago), but the Pacers dominated so much that he did not need to play over that time. He provided what was expected of him, serving as their main distributor and secondary scorer behind Domantas Sabonis. Brogdon is now averaging 23.9 points and 6.3 assists across eight games since the Victor Oladipo trade.