Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores team-high 24 in loss
Brogdon scored a team-high 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.
Victor Oladipo made his first start of the season Wednesday, but it was Brogdon who remained the Pacers' top backcourt scorer, at least for now. The former Buck is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 assists, 6.8 boards and 1.8 threes in four games since Oladipo's return, and Brogdon is capable of maintaining that level of production even after Indiana's franchise player is back up to full speed.
