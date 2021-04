Brogdon scored 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

The 28-year-old guard led the Pacers in scoring as he continues to look good since returning to the court from a hip injury. Over three games since rejoining the lineup, Brogdon is averaging 23.0 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 boards and 2.7 threes.