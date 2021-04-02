Brogdon is a late scratch from Friday's game versus the Hornets due to right hip soreness.
The Pacers already confirmed Brogdon as a starter Friday, so this news coming minutes before tip-off is especially surprising. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Edmond Sumner. The Virginia product's next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Awful performance vs. Heat•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Makes game-high five threes•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Puts up 22 points in win•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 16 in return•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Available vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to play Wednesday•