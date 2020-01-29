Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Set to return Wednesday

Brogdon (concussion) will return to action Wednesday night against the Bulls, Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com reports.

After missing the last two games, Brogdon has officially passed through the league's concussion protocol and will be back in the starting lineup. He's not expected to be limited, though he could have his role slightly impacted by the return of Victor Oladipo, who will come off the bench with a maximum workload of 24 minutes.