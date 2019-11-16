Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Shut down for evening
Brogdon (back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against Houston, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports .
Brogdon was initially questionable to return, but the team has now announced that he's done for the night. His status for Saturday's game against Milwaukee is in question at this point.
