Brogdon collected 18 points (5-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in a 109-94 loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Despite struggling with his shot, Brogdon contributed a solid two-way performance and picked up both a block and a steal for the first time since Feb. 17. The guard had made multiple threes in five consecutive games and shot at a 42.1 percent clip from distance prior to Monday's inefficient contest. Brogdon has provided fantasy managers with strong all-around production, averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists across his last six games.
