Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid in win
Brogdon provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 25 minutes in the Pacers' 119-80 win versus the Hornets on Tuesday.
The Pacers built up a 30-point lead after halftime and dominated until the final buzzer. With that in mind, Brogdon and his co-starters got to take it easy. Regardless, owners were likely pleased to see Brogdon put up a solid line while snapping out of his 1-for-17 slump from behind the arc. The loss of Jeremy Lamb (torn ACL) should result in a slight uptick in production/usage for Brogdon, even once Victor Oladipo (sore back) returns.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Double-double against former club•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Rough night versus Nets•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores team-high 24 in loss•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Doesn't stand out in loss•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles from field•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Teases triple-double against Bulls•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...