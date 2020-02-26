Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid in win

Brogdon provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 25 minutes in the Pacers' 119-80 win versus the Hornets on Tuesday.

The Pacers built up a 30-point lead after halftime and dominated until the final buzzer. With that in mind, Brogdon and his co-starters got to take it easy. Regardless, owners were likely pleased to see Brogdon put up a solid line while snapping out of his 1-for-17 slump from behind the arc. The loss of Jeremy Lamb (torn ACL) should result in a slight uptick in production/usage for Brogdon, even once Victor Oladipo (sore back) returns.