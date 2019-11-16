Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Status unknown for Saturday

Brogdon left Friday's game against Houston due to back spasms and his availability is unknown for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brogdon can be considered questionable heading into Saturday's clash. T.J. McConnell and Aaron Holiday would be candidates for a sizeable uptick in minutes if Brogdon can't go.

More News
Our Latest Stories