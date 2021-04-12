Brogdon scored 29 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Brogdon found his shot in his second game back from a groin injury after shooting only 4-for-14 from the field in his initial contest. He also managed his fourth double-double of the season, matching his season-high with 11 assists. He should remain locked into a heavy workload to close the campaign as the Pacers push to reach the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.