Brogdon finished with 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 victory over the Celtics.

With Victor Oladipo (rest) on the sidelines, Brogdon stepped into a larger role in the win, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He has been excellent for the Pacers to begin the season, not unlike the start he had to the 2019-20 campaign. While he is more than capable of putting up top-50 type numbers on a regular basis, trying to sell high right now is at least something to consider.