Brogdon scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 loss to the Celtics.

The fifth-year guard has scored at least 18 points in all four games to begin the season, largely due to an increase in volume from distance -- Brogdon's averaging six three-point attempts a game so far, draining 33.3 percent of them. If he can regain the efficiency he displayed in Milwaukee on shots from beyond the arc (he shot 42.6 percent on 3.8 attempts a game in 2018-19) to his new-found aggressiveness in launching them, Brogdon could put up huge numbers, but as it is his fantasy value is still on the rise.