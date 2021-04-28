Brogdon had 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Portland.

Brogdon co-led the Pacers' offense along with Oshae Brissett, but the four-year point guard had a rough night from the field and needed 14 shots just to end up with 18 points while also missing six of his seven three-point attempts. This might have been nothing more than an off night for Brogdon, however, as he was shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range over his previous nine appearances before Tuesday's matchup.