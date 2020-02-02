Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles from field

Brogdon added eight points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes Saturday, as the Pacers fell to the Knicks 92-85.

The Pacers' as a whole were sluggish in a surprising defeat. Luckily for fantasy owners, Brogdon salvaged his night but supplying some of his strongest distribution of the year, falling one assist shy of his season-best. He is currently ninth in the league in assists per game. Brogdon will get the chance to bounce back offensively Monday, when the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks come to Indianapolis.