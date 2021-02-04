Brogdon went for 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Brogdon's streak of five consecutive games in which he shot 40 percent or better from the field was snapped in Wednesday's loss. Adding to the dismal performance, his 12 points and three assists were both season-lows. If there was one positive to take away, Brogdon has now recorded a steal in four consecutive games.