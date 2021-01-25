Brogdon posted 12 points (5-22 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Raptors.

Brogdon could not get shots to fall, especially from beyond the arc, where he only converted one three-pointer in 10 attempts. That poor showing resulted in Brogdon's worst scoring total of the season. Without Victor Oladipo in the fold, the team relies on Brogdon to keep the backcourt ticking after recent transfer Caris LeVert's (abdomen) unfortunate diagnosis.