Brogdon totaled 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brogdon shouldered a heavy load in the backcourt Thursday without Victor Oladipo. He's on his way to Houston, but the Pacers got Caris LeVert in the deal. He should immediately start opposite Brogdon, and one should expect a brief transition period while the two players establish a rhythm. Oladipo and the younger LeVert have similar skill sets, so the transition should be pretty seamless and won't affect Brogdon's prolific numbers