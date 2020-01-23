Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Suffers possible concussion

Brogdon (forehead) didn't return to Wednesday's win over the Suns due to a possible concussion, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 27-year-old sustained the forehead laceration during the second quarter and was unable to return after receiving stitches at halftime, but it appears he was also illustrating concussion-like symptoms. The laceration is unlikely to impact Brogdon's availability moving forward, but if a concussion is confirmed he'll need to clear the concussion protocol before returning to the court. Brogdon's status for Friday's game at Golden State remains up in the air.

