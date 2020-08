Brogdon recorded 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-100 Game 2 loss to the Heat.

Brogdon has been excellent in the Pacers' first two playoff games, but it hasn't led to wins. He's totaled 39 points, 19 assists, six rebounds and one steal. Thursday's effort was the ninth time this season Brogdon has racked up at least 17 points and nine assists.