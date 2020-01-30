Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Teases triple-double against Bulls

Brogdon scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls.

After the returning Victor Oladipo sent the game to OT with a three-pointer in the last 10 seconds of regulation, Brogdon -- who missed the prior two games himself with a concussion -- took over and scored seven of the Pacers' 15 points in extra time. The fourth-year guard will eventually cede some of his usage to Oladipo once he's fully up to speed, but in the short term Brogdon should continue to be a key member of Indiana's offense.