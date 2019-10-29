Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Third straight double-double

Brogdon scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Pistons.

The 26-year-old is having a huge start to his Pacers career while handling primary distribution duties, as Victor Oladipo continues his rehab from a torn quadriceps tendon. Brogdon has delivered a double-double in all three games so far for Indiana -- an impressive feat considering he managed only three double-doubles in three seasons while playing in Giannis Antetokounmpo's shadow in Milwaukee. Once Oladipo returns, Brogdon won't see as much of the ball and could see his assists drop significantly, but for at least the next month, he could prove to be a surprisingly potent asset in that fantasy category.