Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Third straight double-double
Brogdon scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Pistons.
The 26-year-old is having a huge start to his Pacers career while handling primary distribution duties, as Victor Oladipo continues his rehab from a torn quadriceps tendon. Brogdon has delivered a double-double in all three games so far for Indiana -- an impressive feat considering he managed only three double-doubles in three seasons while playing in Giannis Antetokounmpo's shadow in Milwaukee. Once Oladipo returns, Brogdon won't see as much of the ball and could see his assists drop significantly, but for at least the next month, he could prove to be a surprisingly potent asset in that fantasy category.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Delivers double-double against Detroit•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Headed to Indiana•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Fantastic in starting role•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting Game 5•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Poor showing in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...