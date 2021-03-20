Brogdon dropped 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 32 minutes Friday in the victory over the Heat.

Brogdon's hit the 20-point mark in five straight games while nailing three or more threes in four of those outings. From a shooting standpoint, he has connected on at least 50 percent of his shots in each contest over that span while hitting greater than 50 percent of his treys in four of those five games. Over that period, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while hitting 60.5 percent of his shot attempts and 57.8 percent from beyond the arc.