Brogdon scored 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists during Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Brogdon started on fire, going 5-of-8 in the first quarter for 11 points. However, he cooled off, scoring just five points during the rest of the game. His streak of 20-point games came to an end at three, and he's now gone consecutive games shooting less than 40 percent from the field. While he hasn't posted many defensive stats over the last two-plus months, Brogdon has shown an ability to fill the box score with his assists and rebounds outside of his scoring.