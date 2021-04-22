Brogdon scored 29 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Thunder.

With co-star Domantas Sabonis (back) sidelined, more of the play-making and scoring responsibilities fell on Brogdon's shoulders than usual, and he unsurprisingly made the most of the elevated usage against one of the NBA's worst defenses. Along with Sabonis, the Pacers were also down their top two centers in Myles Turner (toe) and Goga Bitadze (ankle), which allowed Brogdon to take on a larger share of the rebounding duties as well. He topped off his well-rounded line with seven dimes, bringing his average in the category up to 6.5 per game over his last eight contests.