Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Two dimes shy of double-double
Brogdon chipped in 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
Brogdon has scored at least 21 in three of the last four games while combining for 33 assists during that same stretch. If he hadn't missed a dozen games, Brogdon would likely be getting more All-Star buzz, but regardless he's having a sensational season and sporting career-high averages in points, dimes and minutes.
