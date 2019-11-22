Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Unlikely to play Saturday
Brogdon (back) is considered doubtful to play Saturday versus the Magic, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
According to Scott Agness of The Athletic, Brogdon was able to shoot a bit during Friday's practice but isn't ready for a full return to action. The 26-year-old will have to wait until at least Monday against the Grizzlies to retake the court. Aaron Holiday is expected to receive another start in his place.
